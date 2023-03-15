Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Jr NTR gets mobbed by fans at Hyderabad airport as he returns from US after Oscars ceremony, video goes viral

RRR star Jr NTR gets a grand welcome from his fans at the Hyderabad airport as he returns back home from Los Angeles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

Jr NTR gets mobbed by fans at Hyderabad airport as he returns from US after Oscars ceremony, video goes viral
Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR created history as the song Naatu Naatu won Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Jr NTR and Ram Charan also attended the award ceremony held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. As Jr NTR returns back to India, the actor got a grand welcome at the Hyderabad airport from his fans.

Jr NTR got a grand welcome as he landed at the airport with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. The actor’s fans carried banners, and flags with his name and photos on them to welcome the actor back to his home after his film's song Naatu Naatu won at the Oscars. RRR actor was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and carrying a cap with the outfit.

In a video posted by Artistry Buzz on Instagram, the fans can be seen hooting the RRR actor's name and cheering for the actor as they gather together in large numbers to get a glimpse of him, click pictures with him as he returns back from the US after the Oscars ceremony. Jr NTR was also seen waving at his fans and shaking hands with them from his car’s sunroof.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Jr NTR reacted to RRR song Naatu Naatu’s win and in a statement from Los Angeles, the actor said, “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called SS Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love.”

Jr NTR will be collaborating with Koratala Siva for the second time for the movie NTR 30 which will be released in April 2024. The film has started shooting and recently shared an update about Janhvi Kapoor joining the crew for the movie while sharing her first look from the movie. 

Read SS Rajamouli recalls RRR being subjected to backlash: 'One right-wing politician threatened to burn down the theatre'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, known for playing Khopdi in Nukkad, passes away at 70
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.