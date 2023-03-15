Jr NTR gets mobbed by fans at Hyderabad airport as he returns from US after Oscars ceremony, video goes viral

Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR created history as the song Naatu Naatu won Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Jr NTR and Ram Charan also attended the award ceremony held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. As Jr NTR returns back to India, the actor got a grand welcome at the Hyderabad airport from his fans.

Jr NTR got a grand welcome as he landed at the airport with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. The actor’s fans carried banners, and flags with his name and photos on them to welcome the actor back to his home after his film's song Naatu Naatu won at the Oscars. RRR actor was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and carrying a cap with the outfit.

In a video posted by Artistry Buzz on Instagram, the fans can be seen hooting the RRR actor's name and cheering for the actor as they gather together in large numbers to get a glimpse of him, click pictures with him as he returns back from the US after the Oscars ceremony. Jr NTR was also seen waving at his fans and shaking hands with them from his car’s sunroof.

Jr NTR reacted to RRR song Naatu Naatu’s win and in a statement from Los Angeles, the actor said, “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called SS Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love.”

Jr NTR will be collaborating with Koratala Siva for the second time for the movie NTR 30 which will be released in April 2024. The film has started shooting and recently shared an update about Janhvi Kapoor joining the crew for the movie while sharing her first look from the movie.

