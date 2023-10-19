Jr NTR gets inducted into actors branch at the Academy, fans call him 'pride of India'

Along with Jr NTR, Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, and Rosa Salazar are the latest members to join the Academy's member class of Actors.

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is the latest Indian actor to join the actors brand in the Academy after his film RRR, co-starring Ram Charan and directed by SS Rajamouli, became the first full-length feature film to win an Oscar earlier this year. The global superstar won the Academy Award for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu in March.

In the wee hours of Thursday, October 19, the Academy took to its social media handles and shared the name of the five actors who have joined as its members this year. Apart from Jr NTR, the other actors included in the list are Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, and Rosa Salazar.

"In the capable hands of these dedicated and gifted performers, stories transcend the confines of imagination, taking on a tangible, visceral existence that captivates viewers around the world. Through their nuanced expressions, compelling gestures, and authentic portrayals, they bridge the gap between fiction and reality, allowing us to see ourselves in the struggles, joys, and triumphs of the characters they bring to life. The Academy is thrilled to welcome Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch", the post read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR will be seen next in the action-packed entertainer Devara. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan star as the leading lady and the main anagonist in the Koratala Siva directorial. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 5 next year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

The Simhadri actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut in War 2, in which he will be seen along with Hrithik Roshan. The film is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and is reportedly being directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame. The makers are planning to release the film on January 25, 2025.



READ | Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about his film Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'I can promise you...'