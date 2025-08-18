'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Jr NTR fans erupt in protest against TDP MLA over shocking remarks on actor and demand boycott of War 2

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Anantapur Urban, Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad, allegedly used derogatory words for Jr NTR and called for a boycott of his film War2 in Anantapur.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 07:54 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

Alleged remarks by a TDP MLA calling for a boycott of a movie of Tollywood superstar Jr NTR triggered a row with the actor's fans staging a protest demanding his apology.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Anantapur Urban, Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad, allegedly used derogatory words for Jr NTR and called for a boycott of his film 'War2' in Anantapur.

An audio clip allegedly featuring the MLA surfaced online, triggering protests from the actor's fans. The fans on Sunday staged a protest in front of the MLA's residence, calling for a public apology.

They raised slogans and tore down flexis of the MLA. One of them stated that there is no TDP without Nandamuri fans. As the protest created tension, police beefed up security at the MLA's residence and office.

Prasad issued a video statement, denying that the voice in the leaked audio clip is his. He stated that he is a fan of Nara and Nandamuri families. He alleged that the audio clip is a part of a conspiracy by his political rivals.

The MLA also stated that if Jr NTR fans are hurt, he apologises to them. However, the actor's fans demanded that the MLA come before the media to apologise for his remarks.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress leader and former minister R. K. Roja found fault with the MLA's alleged remarks. She said that one should not mix politics with films. Roja, who is also an actor, said that since Jr NTR is not in politics, no one should make such remarks.

She also remarked that calling for a boycott of Jr NTR's film is like stopping the sun with a palm. "If a movie is good, no one can stop it," she said.

Roja also took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, saying that though MLAs purchased tickets for his movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', they could not save it.

A section of TDP supporters were reportedly unhappy with Jr NTR for his remark made at the pre-release event of 'War2'. The actor stated that as long as he has the blessings of his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), no one can do anything to him.

Jr NTR is the grandson of popular actor and former Chief Minister NTR, who founded TDP in 1982. NTR's son-in-law, N. Chandrababu Naidu, took over the reins of the party and the government after leading a revolt against NTR in 1995.

CM Naidu is also grooming his son Nara Lokesh as his political successor. A section of fans of Jr NTR feels that he should inherit the political legacy of his grandfather.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

