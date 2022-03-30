Jr. NTR expresses desire to work with Rajkumar Hirani in Bollywood

The recently released Pan-India magnum opus, ‘RRR’ has been breaking post-pandemic records with high numbers at the box office. And the lead actor of the film, Jr. NTR expressed his desire to work with ace filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani in the future.

Jr. NTR is a personality in itself that every filmmaker looks forward to working with. But the actor seems to be a big fan of Bollywood. In a recent interview with a leading film portal, Jr. NTR shared, "I would love to work in a proper Hindi film. The languages are different but the core emotion and drama never changes."

When asked about his preferred choice of directors, the RRR actor immediately answered, "There are many but I like Rajkumar Hirani sir's films. He made films that put us in front of a mirror. I like Sanjay Leela Bansali films also. There are strong characters. The way he makes films, his extra glorious, big canvas films. I like his films too."

Rajkumar Hirani is Bollywood's most iconic director, credited with some of the most historic films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and the sequels, 3 Idiots, Sanju, PK, etc. to name a few.

SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus 'RRR' is creating records at the box office with each passing day. The period-action extravaganza earned a gross collection of Rs 500 crores worldwide across all languages in its opening weekend. The film boasts of an international star cast featuring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doddy among others.

Now, 'RRR' is all set to surpass the lifetime collections of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', the first film in Rajamouli's epic action 'Baahubali' series, that had collected approximately Rs 118 crores in its dubbed Hindi version during its entire theatrical run. 'RRR' Hindi version has already collected Rs 107.59 crores within five days.