Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Telugu star Jr NTR on Tuesday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support flood relief efforts caused due to torrential rain and subsequent floods in the two states. The Hyderabad-born actor made the announcement on X.

Jr NTR wrote in Telugu which translates in English to: “I'm deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster.”

రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల వల్ల జరుగుతున్న వరద భీభత్సం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. అతిత్వరగా ఈ విపత్తు నుండి తెలుగు ప్రజలు కోలుకోవాలని నేను ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.



వరద విపత్తు నుండి ఉపశమనం కోసం రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వాలు తీసుకొనే చర్యలకి… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 3, 2024

At least 33 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and floods. Jr NTR is awaiting the release of his pan-India movie Devara: Part 1, which will release in cinemas on September 27.

Devara, billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, is a two-part epic from filmmaker Koratala Siva. The upcoming film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Jr NTR will also be seen in the YRF spy universe film War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

