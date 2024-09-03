Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

NASA breaks silence on ‘strange noises’ coming from Sunita Williams' spacecraft, said, 'crew is asked to…'

'Looking forward to...': PM Modi lands in Brunei, receives warm welcome from crown prince

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

7 islands that are ruled by animals

7 islands that are ruled by animals

Five happiest animals in the world 

Five happiest animals in the world 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Telugu star Jr NTR has donated Rs 1 crore to help with flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Jr NTR
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Telugu star Jr NTR on Tuesday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support flood relief efforts caused due to torrential rain and subsequent floods in the two states. The Hyderabad-born actor made the announcement on X.

    Jr NTR wrote in Telugu which translates in English to: “I'm deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster.”

    At least 33 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and floods. Jr NTR is awaiting the release of his pan-India movie Devara: Part 1, which will release in cinemas on September 27.

    Devara, billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, is a two-part epic from filmmaker Koratala Siva. The upcoming film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Jr NTR will also be seen in the YRF spy universe film War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

    Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

    Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

    Age 93 years, net worth Rs 65800 crore: Meet West Bengal's richest person, know his story, his business is...

    Age 93 years, net worth Rs 65800 crore: Meet West Bengal's richest person, know his story, his business is...

    Explained: Why a rare cyclone in Arabian Sea sparked concerns among meteorologists

    Explained: Why a rare cyclone in Arabian Sea sparked concerns among meteorologists

    Meet India's 8th richest person who has a whopping net worth of Rs..., his company is....

    Meet India's 8th richest person who has a whopping net worth of Rs..., his company is....

    Meet actress who earned Rs 500 as receptionist, worked with Salman, Aishwarya, now ready to do even 1 minute role in..

    Meet actress who earned Rs 500 as receptionist, worked with Salman, Aishwarya, now ready to do even 1 minute role in..

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

    Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

    Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

    Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

    India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

    India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

    Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

    Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

    From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

    From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement