Jr NTR breaks silence on Devara's underperformance at box office: 'I wonder why...'

Jr NTR has now blamed audiences for Devara's underperformance at the box office. "We are all constantly judging, analysing and overthinking about films", the actor said.

Devara Part 1 was one of the most awaited releases this year as it marked Jr NTR's return to the big screen after the Oscar-winning RRR. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the film was released in cinemas on September 27. The action-packed drama received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics.

However, due to Jr NTR's stardom, Devara was able to take a massive opening of Rs 250 crore gross worlwide (Rs 160 crore net in India) in its opening weekend. But, as the word of mouth spread, the film saw a decline in its collections. After 11 days since its release, the action-packed drama has earned Rs 248 crore net in India and grossed Rs 369 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

With a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, it won't be incorrect to state that Devara has underperformed at the box office. Now, Jr NTR has blamed the audiences for the film not being able to set the cash registers ringing. The Telugu star said that audiences have become "very negative" these days and are "constantly judging, analysing and overthinking" about films.

Talking on the production house Yuvasudha Arts YouTube channel, the Temper star said, "We as an audience have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore. When I watch my sons, they don’t care about what actor or what movie they are watching; they just enjoy movies. I wonder why we are not able to be that innocent anymore? Every film today, we are watching it to analyse. We are all constantly judging, analysing and overthinking about films."

Hoping that situation will improve in the future, Jr NTR added, "Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this. Maybe this is all part of the cycle. All of this might go to an extreme or already did, and then, will correct itself and return to normal."

Devara Part 1 will be followed by the second part. The actor will resume working with the director Koratala Siva for the sequel after his next film with Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTR31 or NTR Neel. Neel and NTR's much-awaited flick is slated to release on January 9, 2026.

