Jonas Brothers x Marshmello 'Leave Before You Love Me' music video dropped and it's painfully beautiful

The new song by Jonas Brothers in collaboration with Marshmello is out. Titled 'Leave Before You Love Me', the music video was dropped after their epic performance at the recently concluded Billboard Music Awards 2021. In the video, Jonas Brothers and Marshmello shot inside subway trains, station and roofs showing the New York skyline. The song is about telling your partner to leave before heartbreak makes its way.

The music video of 'Leave Before You Love Me' starts with Nick sitting on a subway train and then he joins Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Marshmello on the platform of the station and they continue on the empty streets and roof. The song has beautiful and painful lyrics stating, "Dancing on the edge ’bout to take it too far/It’s messing with my head how I mess with your heart." Also, "If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark/I’m sorry/Gotta leave before you love me."

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers announced their upcoming tour 'Remember This' which will kickstart in August this year. Talking about the same, the band said in a statement, "We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini! If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!"