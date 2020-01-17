Jonas Brothers' 'What a Man Gotta Do' video: Nick-Priyanka, Joe-Sophie, Kevin-Danielle recreate iconic Hollywood scenes

The new single from Jonas Brothers is out. After reuniting in 2019 with 'Sucker', Jonas Brothers has been treating fans with many new songs. Their new tracks include 'Sucker', 'Cool', 'Rollercoaster', 'Trust', 'Only Human', 'Hesitate', 'Don't Throw It Away', 'I Believe', 'Strangers', 'Love Her', 'Comeback', 'Every Single Time', 'Used To Be', 'Happy When I'm Sad', 'Like It's Christmas'. Now, they have released a new single and it's titled 'What A Man Gotta Do'.

In the song, like 'Sucker', Jonas Brothers have included their partners in the music video. Yes, we see Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Joe Jonas with Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas with Danielle Jonas. The video starts with Nick wearing just a white shirt and going pantless, while PeeCee also follows the suit. They get naughty and quirky. The couple recreates Tom Cruise and Rebecca de Mornay from Risky Business. While Joe and two Sophie dance at prom night going the Grease way. One is angelic dressed in white while other Sophie goes gothic in black attire. Kevin and Danielle recreate iconic scene from Forrest Gump in the video.

Check out the music video below:

Although only the band is seen in the same frame during the prom night sequence, Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle don't share screen space in the video. The song ends with everyone coming in the same frame via special effects. Interestingly, we see sobbing Sophie in white also getting included and it's a funny sight, indeed.

Jonas Brothers will soon kickstart their Europe tour after a successful one in the US and Canada.