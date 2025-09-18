Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Jolly LLB cast fees: Here's what Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and others charged for film; paychecks revealed

Jolly LLB 3, hitting theatres on September 19, 2025, isn’t just creating buzz for its courtroom drama but also for the jaw-dropping fees its cast has reportedly charged. Here’s a look at who earned what.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 01:52 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Jolly LLB cast fees: Here's what Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and others charged for film; paychecks revealed
The much-awaited Jolly LLB 3 is all set for release on September 19, 2025. Bringing back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together, along with Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor, the film promises a courtroom clash loaded with drama, humour, and power-packed performances.

While the storyline and star power are grabbing attention, what's also making headlines is the reported salaries of the cast.

Who earned what

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has reportedly charged a staggering Rs 70 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in the film. His co-star Arshad Warsi, who has been an integral part of the franchise from the beginning, is said to have taken home around Rs 4 crore.

Leading lady Huma Qureshi has reportedly charged Rs 2 crore, while Amrita Rao, who also plays a significant role, is said to have earned Rs 1 crore.

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla, known for his iconic judge role in the franchise, has reportedly been paid around Rs 70 lakh, and Annu Kapoor is said to have earned Rs 50 lakh for his part.

ALSO READ: Not Arshad Warsi, this actor was first choice for Jolly LLB; he unknowingly rejected the 2013 hit; it's not Akshay Kumar

The bigger picture

These numbers highlight the stark difference in pay scales between top stars and supporting actors in Bollywood. While the figures are based on media reports and may vary from actual contracts, they reflect how star power continues to drive massive paychecks in the industry.

With such big names and big money riding on it, Jolly LLB 3 is already one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

