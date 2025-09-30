Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

What happened when Sonam Wangchuk visited Pakistan? He praises PM Narendra Modi, climate activist says...

Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'

Maha Navami 2025: Know date, kanya pujan timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, more

Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..

India’s Asia Cup trophy snub triggers outrage, former Pakistan star labels team a 'joke of world cricket'

Delhi commuters alert! Traffic Police announce restrictions, diversions in these areas ahead of PM Modi’s visit to CR Park for Durga Puja

Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, check details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, released on Sept 15, 2025. After a strong box office run, check its OTT release date and streaming details here.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 05:40 PM IST

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s much-awaited film Jolly LLB 3 finally hit theatres on September 15, 2025, and it has already become the talk of the town. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie blends sharp humour, intense courtroom battles, and socially relevant themes.

If you love watching movies from home, the film will soon be available on OTT platforms after its successful theatrical run.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT streaming details

According to reports, Jolly LLB 3 will begin streaming on JioHotstar and Netflix from November 14, 2025. This follows the usual 60-day gap between a film’s theatre release and its digital premiere.

ALSO READ: New K-Drama Releases This Week: 5 K-dramas streaming on Netflix, OTT platforms

Storyline

Set in the rustic village of Parsaul in Rajasthan, the film tells the emotional story of Rajaram Solanki, a poor farmer who struggles to save his family’s land from being taken over by a wealthy industrialist. Despite his efforts, Rajaram loses the legal battle, and in despair, he takes his own life.

This heartbreaking event sparks a dramatic clash in court between two lawyers, both coincidentally named Jolly.

Akshay Kumar plays Jolly Mishra, a quick-witted and sharp lawyer. Arshad Warsi returns as Jolly Tyagi, a street-smart advocate with a strong moral compass.

The courtroom scenes are filled with intense debates, clever arguments, and light-hearted humour, which have been the trademark of the Jolly LLB series.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?
Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep divide?
‘Major international terrorist attacks traced back to one country': S Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNGA
‘Major international terrorist attacks traced...': Jaishankar slams Pakistan
Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda, breaks silence on his affair rumours: 'Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega…'
Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda
Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US: 'New Delhi has self-respect'
Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: 7 pandals every devotee should visit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE