Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama

ENTERTAINMENT
Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, released on Sept 15, 2025. After a strong box office run, check its OTT release date and streaming details here.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s much-awaited film Jolly LLB 3 finally hit theatres on September 15, 2025, and it has already become the talk of the town. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie blends sharp humour, intense courtroom battles, and socially relevant themes.
If you love watching movies from home, the film will soon be available on OTT platforms after its successful theatrical run.
According to reports, Jolly LLB 3 will begin streaming on JioHotstar and Netflix from November 14, 2025. This follows the usual 60-day gap between a film’s theatre release and its digital premiere.
Set in the rustic village of Parsaul in Rajasthan, the film tells the emotional story of Rajaram Solanki, a poor farmer who struggles to save his family’s land from being taken over by a wealthy industrialist. Despite his efforts, Rajaram loses the legal battle, and in despair, he takes his own life.
This heartbreaking event sparks a dramatic clash in court between two lawyers, both coincidentally named Jolly.
Akshay Kumar plays Jolly Mishra, a quick-witted and sharp lawyer. Arshad Warsi returns as Jolly Tyagi, a street-smart advocate with a strong moral compass.
The courtroom scenes are filled with intense debates, clever arguments, and light-hearted humour, which have been the trademark of the Jolly LLB series.
