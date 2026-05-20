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John Krasinski praises Indian cinema, wants to watch Dhurandhar: ‘I love watching anything’

Hollywood actor John Krasinski praised Indian cinema and said he is excited to watch Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh. He called Indian films inspiring and among the most cutting-edge movies being made today.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 20, 2026, 11:07 AM IST

John Krasinski praises Indian cinema, wants to watch Dhurandhar: ‘I love watching anything’
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Hollywood actor John Krasinski has expressed admiration for Indian cinema and revealed that he is eager to watch Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview, the actor said films coming out of India continue to impress filmmakers across the world with their creativity and scale.

John Krasinski praises Indian cinema:

Speaking to NDTV, John said that he hasn’t really watched Dhurandhar yet, but he would 'love' to see the film whenever he gets the chance. The actor also mentioned that he likes watching movies from different industries, because it sparks his imagination in a more creative way.

As John explained, a lot of his filmmaker friends in Hollywood are, again and again, genuinely astonished by the novel kind of storytelling and the filmmaking styles that are coming out of India. He called Indian cinema some of the 'most cutting-edge' cinema work that’s happening right now.

John then went on to talk about how he approaches his own creativity, especially when he was asked about the overlap between espionage stories and writing. He shared that when he’s working on various projects, he is often, at the same time, nurturing ideas for scripts that could come later. According to him, he builds scenes and narrative beats mentally every day, and only when he can clearly visualise the movie does he sit down and write the screenplay.

Dhurandhar’s massive success:

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has sort of become one of the biggest success stories in Indian cinema, honestly. Released on December 5, 2025, the spy thriller turned into a record-breaking blockbuster at the box office and kept that momentum going.

The movie, I mean the film, follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also called Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates a terror network in Pakistan’s Lyari region while posing as a member of a Baloch gang. Then Dhurandhar 2 came out on March 19, 2026, and that sequel continued the franchise's strong run, worldwide, no doubt about it. Both films bring an ensemble cast together, featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

Also read: Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt note: 'Thank you for choosing me'

John returns as Jack Ryan:

John Krasinski is currently seen in Jack Ryan: Ghost War, released on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2026. The actor reprises his role as CIA analyst Jack Ryan and also serves as co-producer and co-writer of the project.

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