John Hawkes, Jon Bernthal join 'The Peanut Butter Falcon'

John Hawkes, Jon Bernthal, Thomas Haden Church and music artist Yelawolf have been added to the cast of "The Peanut Butter Falcon".

Zachary Gottsagen, Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern already are attached to the film, written and directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film follows Zak, a young man with down syndrome who has been confined to live in a retirement home for most of his life. One day he breaks out and takes to the road to try to find his hero, a retired wrestler named The Salt Water Redneck.

The film is currently being shot in Savannah, Georgia.

