John Corbett joins 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' film

The Awesomeness Films project, based on the novel by Jenny Han, also stars Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard and Andrew Bachelor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Sex and the City" actor John Corbett has signed on to star in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Lana Condor.

It is being directed by Susan Johnson from Sofia Alvarez's script.

Production on the film has begun in Vancouver.

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" tells the story of Lara Jean Covey (Condor), a high school junior who spends her lunch reading and imagining her life as a fantasy.

