John Abraham's Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan, restored in 4K by Film Heritage Foundation, to premiere at Cannes 2026

The 1986 experimental film Amma Ariyan was the iconoclastic filmmaker John Abraham's fourth and final movie before his untimely death in 1987. The cult Malayalam classic stands as the only Indian feature selected for a world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026.

The not-for-profit Film Heritage Foundation is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival for the fifth consecutive year, this time with a 4K restoration of John Abraham's Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother, 1986). The cult Malayalam classic stands as the only Indian feature selected for a world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026, marking a significant milestone for the Indian film and entertainment industry.

Widely regarded as one of the most radical voices in Indian cinema, John Abraham broke away from conventional storytelling, polished aesthetics, and commercial norms to craft films that were raw, collective, and deeply political. In 2001, the British Film Institute named Amma Ariyan among the ten greatest Indian films of all time. Capturing his spirit, writer K.M. Seethi once noted, "John Abraham belonged to a rare breed for whom cinema was not just an art, but a public act of resistance, thought and love."

Film Heritage Foundation's previous restorations such as Thampu (Aravindan Govindan), Ishanou (Aribam Syam Sharma), Manthan (Shyam Benegal), Aranyer Din Ratri (Satyajit Ray) and Gehenu Lamai (Sumitra Peries) have all had red-carpet world premieres at Cannes between 2022 and 2025.

Amma Ariyan will be presented at Cannes by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (Director, Film Heritage Foundation), Joy Mathew (lead actor), Venu ISC (cinematographer) and Bina Paul (editor). It was the iconoclastic filmmaker John Abraham's fourth and final film before his untimely death in 1987 at the age of 49. Firmly opposed to profit-driven cinema, he envisioned the film as one made by the people and for the people. It was produced by the Odessa Collective, a group of film enthusiasts he co-founded to challenge mainstream production and distribution systems.

In a radical approach to filmmaking, members of the Collective travelled from village to village beating drums, staging street plays, and screening films to raise funds directly from the public. Rather than aiming for a conventional theatrical release, Amma Ariyan was designed for a travelling cinema model, bringing the film back to the very communities that helped create it.

Set against the political turbulence of 1970s Kerala, the story follows Purushan, who embarks on a journey to inform a mother of her son's death, gathering companions along the way. What unfolds is both a personal and political odyssey. Blending documentary and fiction through a non-linear narrative, the film takes shape as a letter from a son to his mother, an intimate yet expansive meditation on memory, ideology, and resistance.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation states, "The selection of Film Heritage Foundation's restoration of John Abraham's Amma Ariyan for a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival is a strong validation of the work we've been doing. This marks our fifth consecutive year at Cannes with a restored film. This year, we've brought back a rare gem of Indian cinema that was in danger of being lost. With no original camera negative and only a single surviving unsubtitled print, the restoration was particularly challenging. John Abraham was a true original, with a cult following among film students when I was at the Film Institute in Pune. We had all heard stories about this maverick filmmaker, and Amma Ariyan left a lasting impression on us. Shot in a cinéma vérité style by Venu, the film blurs the boundaries between documentary and fiction. We’re excited to introduce contemporary global audiences to John Abraham’s iconoclastic cinematic vision."

Actor Joy Mathew states, "I'm immensely pleased that John Abraham's Amma Ariyan, made over 40 years ago, is being showcased at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The film marked my first lead role, making this recognition especially meaningful. Initially overlooked and sometimes dismissed by critics, the film's revival is due to the meticulous restoration led by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, whose commitment of time and resources has made its Cannes screening possible. I'm deeply grateful to him and to the festival's programmers for supporting such work. To me, the film stands out in three ways: it challenged commercial filmmaking by being funded entirely through small public contributions; it rejected conventional theatrical release in favour of screenings in public spaces; and it adopted a distinctive docu-fiction form that reflects the socio-political climate of the 1970s and 1980s, including the complexities of leftist movements of that period. My association with John Abraham was both personal and professional as we spent nearly three years making the film, and I also voiced multiple characters. I remain deeply appreciative of Film Heritage Foundation's restoration efforts in bringing Amma Ariyan to new audiences worldwide."

Gerald Duchaussoy, Head of Cannes Classics states, "Amma Aryan is definitely one of the best films we have received this year. I was blown away by the intensity which spread throughout the film, the camera movements, the black and white imagery and the political atmosphere. I felt I was watching a 16mm-feature from South America from the 60s or the 70s but set in India in the 80s. That immediately felt right for us at Cannes Classics, a discovery you really want audiences to see. A trip in itself, Amma Aryan needs to be restored and seen in proper condition. Cannes will be a good start for the future."

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