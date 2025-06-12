John Abraham rented three residential units located in The Sea Glimpse Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra.

John Abraham has successfully ventured into businesses beyond films. He has been pursuing entrepreneurial pursuits in various commercial sectors alongside his acting career, The 52-year-old actor has recently leased out his three properties located in the same residential complex in Mumbai’s Bandra West, to fetch crores of return. As per reports, he has leased his three properties for a total starting monthly rent of Rs 6.30 lakh.

According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) at https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in, the deal was officially registered in May 2025. As per Square Yards, John rented three residential units located in The Sea Glimpse Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra. The rental agreement, registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 1,12,600 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000, includes a security deposit of Rs. 36 lakh. The lease tenure spans 60 months (five years).

As per Square Yard analysis, the agreed cumulative monthly rent for all three units starts at Rs. 6.30 lakh in the first year and escalates to Rs. 8 lakh in the final year. The agreement outlined a rent escalation of close to 8% annually for the first two years and around 5% for the last two years. Over the full term, the cumulative rental value is estimated at approximately Rs. 4.3 crore.

Meanwhile, John has a net worth of Rs 251 crore, according to Financial Express. Beyond movie career, he launched his own production house, JA Entertainment, and turned producer with Vicky Donor in 2012. He also co-owns NorthEast United FC, a football club that competes in ISL, with Jaya Balan while the actor's wife Priya Runchal is the Chairperson. He has also acquired the racing team Goa Aces by JA Racing in 2024. He also launched his maiden gym chain, JA Fitness. Besides these, he funded Subko Coffee Roasters with Gauri Khan and Nikhil Kamath. He is also one of the investors in NOTO Ice Cream, which was founded in 2019. In addition, he owns high-profile properties, including a lavish bungalow in Mumbai’s Khar area, which is worth Rs 70.83 crore.