During the initial phase of his acting career, John Abraham took a risk and said no to a big-budget Karan Johar film.

John Abraham has been in the Hindi film industry for close to two decades now. He has come a long way since his modelling days. From ramp walks to TV ads to music videos to films roles, he has done it all before making it big in Bollywood. His journey is one of resilience and hard-work as he wasn’t handed over the success on a platter. He had to work for every bit of it.

Now, the actor is preparing for the release of his next film—The Diplomat, in which he will be seen rescuing an Indian girl from some bad elements in Pakistan. He is also a prolific film producer who has been backing films like Satyameva Jayate, Vicky Donor and Madras Café. However, it wasn’t as easy for him as it sounds.

During the initial phase of his acting career, he took the risk and said no to a big-budget Karan Johar film. Not many newcomers would be able to do so, especially for a film backed by a big production house. John Abraham said no to playing a small role in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He was approached to play Robbie in the film, but he decided to not do it.

The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor went on to become a blockbuster.