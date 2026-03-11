FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason

Fans disrupted the Force 3 shoot in Gujarat, prompting Harshvardhan Rane to calm the crowd and apologize to the cast and crew. Despite the brief halt, filming quickly resumed, keeping the movie on schedule.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason
The Gujarat schedule of Force 3 faced a brief disruption when enthusiastic fans swarmed the filming location. Their excitement made it difficult for Harshvardhan Rane, John Abraham, and the crew to continue shooting a high-intensity action sequence, forcing a temporary halt to ensure safety and order.

Rane steps in:

Rane stepped forward to address the fans during the chaotic situation. The social media video clips show him folding his hands to request the crowd to lower their voices so filming could continue. The crew resumed shooting after a brief pause because his calm and respectful approach helped resolve the situation. Fans gradually complied, showing the positive impact of Rane's composed intervention.

Apology to the crew:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rane used Instagram to make an apology to the cast and crew members who suffered from the incident. He specifically mentioned the sound and direction departments, as well as the local production team, writing: 'Apologies to the sound department, direction team, and the local production team and to @minnakshidas @simaabrahmi.' The crew members showed their appreciation for the gesture because they recognised the actor's dedication to his work and his genuine concern for the team's achievements.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my name and people will easily believe it'

Shoot resumes successfully:

The film crew resumed their scheduled work after the minor interruption of their shooting schedule. The third chapter of the action franchise Force 3 has created high expectations among its fans. The main cast includes Rane Abraham and Tanya Maniktala, which increases excitement among fans. The incident shows two things, which include difficulties that arise when filming happens in public areas and the passionate energy that fans bring to major film productions.

