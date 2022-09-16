Jogi star Diljit Dosanjh grooves to Haryanvi song Gypsy, netizens say 'wah wah wah'

Credit: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most celebrated stars. He is known for his candid and funny videos, he never fails to entertain us with his social media posts.

Recently, the actor shared a video in which he can be seen grooving to Haryanvi song Gypsy by GD Kaur while he was working in the kitchen. He can be seen wearing a black sando and red cap in the video. The clip has gone viral and more than 5,44,000 people have liked this video so far.

Take a look:

One of the social media users wrote, "u are epic sir," the second person commented, "wah wah wah." The third person mentioned, "need a musical chef in my life like you." The fourth person commented, "Haryanvi." The fifth one said, "bhai Delhi me aao kabhi."

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Jogi is based on the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre. Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India. Most were killed in Delhi.

"We should not call it riots, the right word is genocide. When there is a two-sided fight between people, then it is a riot. According to me, it should be called genocide," Dosanjh, who was born in January of the same year, told PTI in an interview. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Jogi" is a Hindi feature film which explores the agony of the Sikh community in the national capital following Gandhi's assassination.

Dosanjh, who plays the titular role in the movie, said the film is a "collective" view of the real-life incidents that took place in 1984. The deep-rooted trauma continues to be part of the community, the 38-year-old actor added. It is not that it happened to one or a few people. I know it happened collectively, with all of us. If I talk about some incidents, it will be personal. We are talking about it collectively in the film. I have been hearing about it since I was born and we are still living with it, he said. Jogi, which will be available on Netflix from Friday, is billed as a thrilling and emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three friends, played by Dosanjh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani.

The filming process was also an "emotional" experience for Dosanjh, who plays the happy-go-lucky man Jogi, whose world turns upside down as he sets out to save people including his family in times of adversity. "We all have heard a lot of stories and we couldn't believe something like this can happen in life. But, anything can happen. This is not a new story. This film is also talking about the same things that we have grown up listening to."