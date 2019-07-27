Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's pet dog Waldo gets killed in accident; couple goes for therapy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been enjoying their marital bliss after tying the knot in France recently. The couple even headed to the Maldives for their honeymoon and treated fans with beautiful photos and videos by sharing it on their social media pages. However, a tragedy has struck in their lives and it has broken down both Joe and Sophie. Their pet canine Waldo Picasso Jonas died after being hit by a car.

A TMZ report suggested that their dog's caretaker took Waldo for a walk in Lower Manhattan and he was on his leash. However, a pedestrian freaked Waldo leading him to run into the streets. This led to him being hit by a car. Joe's representative stated to the portal by calling the incident 'a freak accident'. Waldo was adopted by Joe for Sophie back in 2018. The pet dog which is of Alaskan Klee Kai breed also has a brother which was first gifted by Joe to Sophie and they named him Porky.

Check out a few photos of Waldo with Joe and Sophie below:

Joe and Sophie reportedly delayed in filing a complaint to the police as they had to head for therapy to deal with the tragedy. A while back, Joe was seen taking Porky for a walk after losing Waldo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sophie had two major releases this year - her TV show Game of Thrones final season and film Dark Phoenix. On the other hand, Joe along with his band and brothers Jonas Brothers are touring around for Happiness Tour.