Ahead of the release of Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, an old picture of Hamza Ali Abbasi with Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed goes viral, leaving Indians miffed.

The Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has already created quite a stir on the internet. The Indian subscribers of Netflix are slamming the OTT giant for giving platform to neighbouring country, and several personalities have expressed their discontent, request to cancel the telecast of the show.

Amid the tension, Hamza Ali Abbasi, an actor from the upcoming series, is now facing huge backlash for his old pic with Hafiz Saeed.

Why is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting slammed?

For the unversed, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is a Pakistani militant and co-founder of the Islamic Militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations Security Council.

In the pic, shared on December 31, 2017, Hamza Ali Abbasi described Hafiz as the 'nicest, most polite, and misunderstood man'. His caption says, "One of the nicest, most polite ppl i have met who promotes religious tolerance & humanity. He is also, unfortunately, the most misunderstood man in Pakistan right now. Had the pleasure of interviewing him again to clarify the propaganda abt him. Watch it on Monday at 8pm on BOL."

Here's the post

Furious netizens slammed Hamza and Netflix

As expected, the old post left the Indian netizens miffed and furious. Many of them even tagged Netflix and slammed them for giving a platform to a person who has terror links. A netizen wrote, "Netflix, did you check who you are giving the platform to?" Another netizen wrote, "He has always supported terrorism. Shame on Indians who are supporting him." One of the netizens wrote, "His past statements deserve answers. India's 26/11 victims deserve to be remembered. And Netflix must be prepared to face legitimate questions about the people it puts on its global platform." Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled for the December 4 global release on Netflix.