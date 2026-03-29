JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser, author's reaction for HBO series goes viral
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ENTERTAINMENT
The first teaser for HBO series Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone introduces Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The TV adaptation will reimagine each of JK Rowling's seven Potter books across seven seasons.
Author JK Rowling has extended her full support to the forthcoming Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series amid trolling over the first look at the show. The writer, 60, praised its first trailer as "incredible", despite a sharply divided response from fans to the promo, reports Female First UK. The television adaptation, set to debut on Christmas Day, will reimagine each of JK's seven Potter books across seven seasons over the next decade.
The first teaser introduces Dominic McLaughlin, aged 12, as Harry Potter, alongside a new ensemble cast including Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. As per Female First UK, it opens in familiar territory, the Dursleys' house, where Harry is confined to the cupboard under the stairs as Petunia Dursley dismisses him as "nothing special", before the arrival of a mysterious letter signals the beginning of his journey into the wizarding world.
The series, which began filming in the UK last summer, also stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Responding to the trailer on social media, JK expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, "It’s going to be incredible". She added, "I'm so happy with it".
Fan reaction, however, has been mixed. Some viewers welcomed the new adaptation, with one writing on X, "The trailer for the new Harry Potter looks bloody marvellous. I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world". Others were more critical, with one dismissing the series as "millennial slop". Debate around the casting has also intensified. Paapa Essiedu, who will portray Severus Snape, has previously revealed he received racially motivated death threats following his casting. (With inputs from IANS)
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