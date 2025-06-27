Jitendra Kumar plays the leading character of Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi in the TVF show Panchayat, whose fourth season dropped this week on Prime Video. Read on to know about his fees, net worth, and other projects.

The highly anticipated fourth season of Panchayat premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, June 24. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), this popular comedy-drama series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in prominent roles. Panchayat season 4 has received mixed reactions from the audiences and critics. While some viewers have appreciated the show in its attempt to diversify storytelling, others have expressed disappointment, noting that the growing political undertones in Phulera seem to overshadow the show's signature simplicity and charm.

Panchayat Season 4 cast fees revealed

Talking about the renumeration paid to the cast, Jitendra Kumar is the highest-paid actor in the TVF show. As per several media reports, he took home Rs 70,000 per episode for portraying Sachiv Ji aka Abhishek Tripathi. This means, he earned a total fees of Rs 5,60,000 from the eight episodes. Neena Gupta, who plays Pradhan Manju Devi, has reportedly charged Rs 50,000 for one episode and has taken home Rs 4,00,000 for the entire season. For playing Pradhan Pati Brij Bhushan Dubey, Raghubir Yadav has been paid Rs 40,000 per episode, meaning a total salary of Rs 3,20,000 from Panchayat season 4, as per reports. Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy, who play the two extremely likeable characters of Prahlad Cha and Vikas, reportedly took home Rs 20,000 per episode or a total sum of Rs 1,60,000 from the latest season of the Prime Video show.

Jitendra Kumar net worth and other work

Jitendra Kumar's net worth is said to be around Rs 7 crore. Apart from his acting assignments, he also earns money through brand endorsements and paid posts on his social media. Kumar famously plays the character of Jeetu Bhaiya in other TVF show Kota Factory, whose three seasons are available on Netflix. He has also acted in other movies and shows including Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jaadugar, Chaman Bahaar, and TVF Pitchers among others.

