'Might help people who are trying to make a mark in industry': Jisshu Sengupta announces his autobiography 'Abahaman'

Jisshu Sengupta said his autobiography 'Abahaman: My Journey So Far' would help those who are trying to make a mark in the film industry. The 44-year-old actor, in a recent interview, revealed what prompted him to write his autobiography, which will release in 2022.

Speaking about it, Jisshu said, "Last year, the entire world went through a lot of emotions. I was at home, spending time with my family, but I also spent a lot of time with myself, which I don't get time for otherwise. I was seeing people around me and they were going through so much anxiety and negative thoughts. I was thinking that you don't know about the future, you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. What we went through last year with the pandemic is still going on. I think it was the right time to talk about it."

Teasing the idea of a sequel to his book, Jisshu further added, "There are many problems I have faced through my career and it might help people in the industry who are trying to make a mark. If it helps even one person who reads my book, I think I have done my job. That's why the book's name is 'Abahaman', which in Bangla means 'continuously flowing'. It says 'journey so far'. So, it is about my journey till now. Probably in the next 10 years, there might be a second version."

For the uninformed, Jisshu had started his career with television and eventually ventured into films. Many of his Bangla films have won critical and commercial acclaim before he ventured into Bollywood and the OTT space.

The book's title is that of his acclaimed film 'Abahaman', which was directed by acclaimed director Rituparno Ghosh, however, Jisshu says there is no connection between the film and the book, "There is a connection with the name and, of course, Rituporno Ghosh. The name suggests that life is continuously flowing. Change is the only constant. I thought this name would be apt for the book," he said.