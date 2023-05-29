JioCinema partners with NBCUniversal to bring all major shows, movies from Peacock, Universal Studios to India; see list

JioCinema will stream content from Peacock, Universal Studios and other NBCU properties

JioCinema, the streaming servie of Viacom18, has entered into an ‘extensive and multi-year’ partnership with NBC Universal, which brings to India thousands of hours of NBCU films and TV series. The partnership will bring to India shows and movies from Comcast NBCUniversal’s entities like Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Bravo, and more.

How and where to watch NBC Universal’s titles in India?

According to a statement released by JioCinema, NBCU’s programming will be available and live on the platform next month in a Peacock branded hub. This will be part of on JioCinema’s newly announced JioCinema Premium SVOD tier, which requires a subscription, unlike the regular Indian programming on the platform, which is available free.

Which major NBC Universal titles will stream on JioCinema?

JioCinema Premium is already home to several titles from the HBO and HBO Max stable, including House of the Dragon, Succession, and others. With the NBC Universal library added to it, it will also have series like Dwayne Johnson’s semi-autobiographical comedy series Young Rock, the action thriller The Lazarus Project, as well as and The Calling, an investigative drama series from David E. Kelley, directed and executive produced by Barry Levinson. dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project, are also a part of this deal. Reality shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also be available.

Further contributing to JioCinema’s lineup at launch will be the streaming premieres of movies from Universal Studios, including Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the sci-fi horror film M3GAN. Past hits from the Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy and Pitch Perfect franchises will also be available on the platform.