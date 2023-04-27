Jio Cinema bags rights for Warner Bros, HBO Max content in India; to stream Succession, House of the Dragon, other shows

Succession-House of the Dragon/File photos

Starting next month, content from HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros will be available on the streaming platform JioCinema after Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18 on Thursday announced a new multi-year agreement to bring titles from the premium American studio to Indian audiences.

As per the deal, HBO Original, Max Original, and Warner Bros. television series will premiere on JioCinema on the same day as the U.S. The development comes almost one month after all HBO content left its long-time home Disney+ Hotstar.

Current and upcoming seasons of HBO's most acclaimed shows such as House of The Dragon (Game of Thrones prequel spin-off), The Last of Us, Succession, and The White Lotus, and returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Perry Mason will be available to Indian subscribers.

Also featured as part of the agreement are highly anticipated HBO Original series including The Idol, White House Plumbers, "The Sympathizer, and The Regime. In addition, HBO's esteemed series and documentaries, including Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, and Veep, will also be up for streaming.

Clement Schwebig, President, India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, Warner Bros. Discovery, said Warner Bros. Discovery's brands are incredibly popular across India, and the company is pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring premium HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. Content to local fans. "This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to South Asia as we seek to entertain audiences across more platforms, and further strengthens the scale of our regional business as a whole," Schwebig said in a statement.

Ferzad Palia, Head - SVOD & International Business, Viacom18, said after live sport, JioCinema is on a mission to "build the most magnetic destination for entertainment for all Indians". "The strategic partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is a big milestone in our journey to offer the best of Hollywood content to our elite consumers. We believe that Warner Bros. Discovery sets the global standards for premium content and this partnership allows us to create the best and the most comprehensive destination for our users," Palia added.

Max Original series including, And Just Like That (Sex and the City spin-off sequel), Peacemaker, and The Flight Attendant, highly anticipated premieres of shows such as Dune: The Sisterhood, The Batman spin-off The Penguin, and Duster, from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, as well as much-loved Warner Bros. Television series such as East New York and Gotham Knights are also part of the slate.

Future Warner Bros. Blockbuster movies and a vast film library including the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings film series and DC Universe movies, as well as kids' animation titles such as Dexter's Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids will also be available on JioCinema.



