Zakir Khan says he didn’t recognise BTS members in Korea, asked them ‘who are you?’: ‘Had no idea who they were’

Comedian Zakir Khan recently left fans in splits after sharing an amusing anecdote about meeting BTS during a trip to Korea—without realizing who they were.

Appearing on a podcast for The Lallantop’s YouTube channel, Zakir recounted how he unknowingly shared a room with the world-famous K-pop group and even questioned one of the members about their identity.

Zakir recalled the incident, saying, “I happened to go to Korea once, and there is a very famous band there by the name of BTS. I knew there was a band called BTS, and I also know that they are famous. And by chance, I went there for an event to interview a very big celebrity, and the band was also there to meet the same person."

Explaining how the mix-up happened, he said, "Because I was late, I was in the last batch with those members of the band. So I asked one of the members, ‘Who are you and where are you from’, and he told me they are from BTS. I thought that the Korean organising team had called for a behind-the-scenes team. I was totally unaware of the fact that they are famous people. Later, when I told people that for 35 minutes I was in the same room as them, they fainted."

Since their debut in 2013, BTS, short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, has become a global sensation, topping international music charts, collaborating with major artists, and building a massive global fanbase known as ARMY. The Grammy-nominated group features seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Over the years, many of them have also launched successful solo ventures, while continuing to create chart-topping tracks like Butter as a group.