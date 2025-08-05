Zakir Khan says he didn’t recognise BTS members in Korea, asked them ‘who are you?’: ‘Had no idea who they were’

Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dharali village, incident caught on camera
ENTERTAINMENT
Comedian Zakir Khan recently left fans in splits after sharing an amusing anecdote about meeting BTS during a trip to Korea—without realizing who they were.
Appearing on a podcast for The Lallantop’s YouTube channel, Zakir recounted how he unknowingly shared a room with the world-famous K-pop group and even questioned one of the members about their identity.
Zakir recalled the incident, saying, “I happened to go to Korea once, and there is a very famous band there by the name of BTS. I knew there was a band called BTS, and I also know that they are famous. And by chance, I went there for an event to interview a very big celebrity, and the band was also there to meet the same person."
Explaining how the mix-up happened, he said, "Because I was late, I was in the last batch with those members of the band. So I asked one of the members, ‘Who are you and where are you from’, and he told me they are from BTS. I thought that the Korean organising team had called for a behind-the-scenes team. I was totally unaware of the fact that they are famous people. Later, when I told people that for 35 minutes I was in the same room as them, they fainted."
Since their debut in 2013, BTS, short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, has become a global sensation, topping international music charts, collaborating with major artists, and building a massive global fanbase known as ARMY. The Grammy-nominated group features seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Over the years, many of them have also launched successful solo ventures, while continuing to create chart-topping tracks like Butter as a group.