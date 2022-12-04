Jin birthday: When BTS' eldest member revealed how many kids he wants

Jin/Instagram

The oldest member of BTS, Jin, turned 30 today. Just a few days before starting his military service, the vocalist is enjoying his birthday.

A few months after their debut, Jin mentioned in an interview that he wanted two kids. He expressed his desire for his son to have an older sister. Jin also remembered how Kim Seok-Jung, his older brother, would take cash out of his pocket. The BTS member also discussed what caused him to become "traumatized."

In an interview with Ize magazine, Jin had said, "My first child will be a daughter, and my second child will be a son. I really want my son to have an older sister. I have an ideal image of having an older sister. Most guys with an older sister told me this- that the older sister puts allowance in her little brother’s wallet. My older brother took money out of my wallet!"

"And a long time ago, I was traumatized when my friend told me that his girlfriend went home to make her little brother food. I never realized that an older sibling could cook for their younger sibling. I will name my son Yoosun, with the common family syllable. I took the name of Yoobi’s son. I was sad when I found out that my name didn’t have the common family syllable," he had added.

Also read: BTS ARMY can't keep calm as FIFA releases Jungkook's much-awaited song Dreamers

The Astronaut, Jin's title song before doing his military service, was recently released as his debut solo single. All of the BTS members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—will complete their required military service before reuniting around 2025, according to an announcement made by BTS agency BigHit Music in October.