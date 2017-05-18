Headlines

Jimmy Fallon was 'devastated' post Trump interview backlash

Speaking to The New York Times, the 42-year-old talk show host addressed his controversial September interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, wherein he playfully ruffled his hair, living out what he dubbed as a

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2017, 02:02 AM IST

It's the one interview he will probably never fully live down and now, Jimmy Fallon has finally opened up about how the backlash over it left him "devastated."

Speaking to The New York Times, the 42-year-old talk show host addressed his controversial September interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, wherein he playfully ruffled his hair, living out what he dubbed as a ?lifelong dream.?

Fallon, who found himself at the receiving end of a backlash after the interview, seemed disappointed by the response and revealed that he thinks he should have addressed the backlash on his show.

He said, "They have a right to be mad. If I let anyone down, it hurt my feelings that they didn't like it. I got it."

"I'm a people pleaser," the talk show host noted, adding "If there's one bad thing on Twitter about me, it will make me upset. So, after this happened, I was devastated. I didn't mean anything by it. I was just trying to have fun."

Addressing the hair ruffle, Fallon said that he didn?t do it to ?humanize? Trump. ?I almost did it to minimize him. I didn't think that would be a compliment: 'He did the thing that we all wanted to do'."

"I didn't talk about it, and I should have talked about it," he continued. "I regret that."

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

