Jim Sarbh’s birthday: 5 performances that show his acting brilliance

Happy Birthday, Jim Sarbh! On his special day, here’s a look back at five of his most memorable performances that prove his versatility and range as an actor.

Neerja

Jim Sarbh made a powerful debut in Neerja as Khalil, the terrifying hijacker. His chilling performance left audiences shaken and announced him as a talent to watch in Hindi cinema.

A Death in the Gunj

In Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj, Jim played Brian, delivering a subtle and layered performance. His role added to the film’s haunting atmosphere and highlighted his skill at portraying complex emotions with restraint.

Padmaavat

Jim portrayed Malik Kafur, Alauddin Khilji’s aide, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. He brought charm, cunning, and depth to the role, stealing scenes in a film filled with grandeur.

Sanju

In Sanju, Jim played Zubin Mistry, a character who represented some of the darker influences in Sanjay Dutt’s life. Though his screen time was brief, his impactful performance added weight to the film’s narrative.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Jim appeared as journalist Hamid Faizi in Gangubai Kathiawadi. His empathetic portrayal of the man who gave Gangubai a voice in the press showed a softer and restrained side of his acting.