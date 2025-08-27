Jim Sarbh’s birthday: 5 performances that show his acting brilliance

Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for Salman Khan's show, she says 'I'm not leaving my luxuries behind'
ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Birthday, Jim Sarbh! On his special day, here’s a look back at five of his most memorable performances that prove his versatility and range as an actor.
Jim Sarbh made a powerful debut in Neerja as Khalil, the terrifying hijacker. His chilling performance left audiences shaken and announced him as a talent to watch in Hindi cinema.
In Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj, Jim played Brian, delivering a subtle and layered performance. His role added to the film’s haunting atmosphere and highlighted his skill at portraying complex emotions with restraint.
Jim portrayed Malik Kafur, Alauddin Khilji’s aide, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. He brought charm, cunning, and depth to the role, stealing scenes in a film filled with grandeur.
In Sanju, Jim played Zubin Mistry, a character who represented some of the darker influences in Sanjay Dutt’s life. Though his screen time was brief, his impactful performance added weight to the film’s narrative.
Jim appeared as journalist Hamid Faizi in Gangubai Kathiawadi. His empathetic portrayal of the man who gave Gangubai a voice in the press showed a softer and restrained side of his acting.