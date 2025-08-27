Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Sarbh’s birthday: 5 performances that show his acting brilliance

Happy Birthday, Jim Sarbh! On his special day, here’s a look back at five of his most memorable performances that prove his versatility and range as an actor.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Jim Sarbh’s birthday: 5 performances that show his acting brilliance
Neerja

Untitled-design-1Jim Sarbh made a powerful debut in Neerja as Khalil, the terrifying hijacker. His chilling performance left audiences shaken and announced him as a talent to watch in Hindi cinema.

A Death in the Gunj

Untitled-design-2In Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj, Jim played Brian, delivering a subtle and layered performance. His role added to the film’s haunting atmosphere and highlighted his skill at portraying complex emotions with restraint.

Padmaavat

Untitled-design-3Jim portrayed Malik Kafur, Alauddin Khilji’s aide, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. He brought charm, cunning, and depth to the role, stealing scenes in a film filled with grandeur.

ALSO READ: Thama actor Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy hits you can't miss, from Badhaai Ho to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Sanju

Untitled-design-4In Sanju, Jim played Zubin Mistry, a character who represented some of the darker influences in Sanjay Dutt’s life. Though his screen time was brief, his impactful performance added weight to the film’s narrative.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Untitled-design-5Jim appeared as journalist Hamid Faizi in Gangubai Kathiawadi. His empathetic portrayal of the man who gave Gangubai a voice in the press showed a softer and restrained side of his acting.

