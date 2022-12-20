Viral photo of SRK-Deepika from 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' sets internet on fire

Still from Pathaan's second song released | Photo: Twitter

A still from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' is going viral on social media on Tuesday (December 20). The second song is yet to be released by the makers, yet it has created a buzz. The photo has been shared by a verified fan page of Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter and it is spreading like wildfire.

In the post, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are seen leaning against a bright yellow car. While Shah Rukh Khan is wearing a white shirt and Deepika Padukone is wearing a pair of shorts and a quirky top.

This will be the second song of the film to release. The first song of Pathaan, 'Besharam rang' has wrapped itself around controversies. Many people are saying that Deepika wearing a saffron bikini has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Read: Pathaan: After Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's next song Jhoome Jo Pathaan to release on THIS date

#JhoomeJoPathaan is a modern fusion Qawaali & celebrates #Pathaan’s style and Panache.

“It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music & we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for.”dir#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/MfCc95iIpW — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 20, 2022

The second song, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' was shared by the fan page, with the caption, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a modern fusion Qawali and celebrates Pathaan's style and panache. "It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for." dir."