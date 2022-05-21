Jersey OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer

File Photo

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur premiered in theatres on April 22, is now available on Netflix's OTT platform. Jersey was released on May 20th, according to a recent announcement by the streaming giant.

Shahid's film Jersey was originally scheduled to clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which is currently causing box office turmoil. Both films were scheduled to hit theatres on April 14. The picture was delayed due to a plagiarism accusation against the producers of Jersey, and it was finally released in theatres on April 22.

Also starring Shahid's real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the leading roles. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also helmed the 2019 Telugu original film, the Hindi film is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Mrunal opened up on the comparisons between Shahid and Nani and even shared her opinion on the performances of both the actors. The Dhamaka actress even credited Nani and Shraddha's brilliant acts as the main reason for signing the Hindi film.

"Oh my god, that's such a difficult question", Mrunal was surprised at first when asked to pick between Shahid and Nani. She continued, "They both have perceived the character beautifully and I must confess that Nani and Shraddha are the reasons why I am a part of this film because their performances were so amazing and they set a benchmark quite high."



Also read: Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor recalls being bullied in school, says he was ‘treated very badly’

Adding on to her answer, Mrunal told DNA, "Both the actors, be it, Nani or Shahid, you can't compare them. They both shine in their own way. I am just so happy that this story was earlier only limited to the Telugu-speaking audience and now it's a Hindi film and can reach out to the world. I am just happy that we are celebrating the story."