Jennifer Winget denies being sidelined by Parineeti Chopra at shaque party: 'Stop the negativity'

Jennifer Winget denied rift rumours with Parineeti Chopra after viral Shaque success party cake video, saying she stepped back due to lack of space.

Jennifer Winget has put an end to rumours of a fallout with Parineeti Chopra after a video from the success party of their Netflix show went viral on social media. She said there is no rift between them and asked people to stop spreading negativity.

Jennifer Winget clarifies cake-cutting video

The team of "Shaque: Trust No One" hosted a success party in Mumbai, attended by lead cast members including Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anup Soni. Videos from the event showed Parineeti cutting the cake and feeding it to the cast, with Jennifer seen in the back row.

Social media users began speculating that Jennifer was overlooked during the celebration shortly after the videos went public. According to several users, Parineeti did not feed Jennifer the cake. Since Jennifer's performance in the series has received a lot of praise, some have speculated that Parineeti was insecure.

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'Stop the negativity'

Now, Jennifer Winget has spoken out about what truly transpired. She explained that she moved back on her own because there wasn't enough room close to the cake table in a note posted on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We're a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down."

Neither the internet conversation nor Jennifer's comments have received a public response from Parineeti Chopra.Shaque: Have faith that nobody is using Netflix to stream. Jennifer Winget has a significant role in the series, which is Parineeti's OTT debut.