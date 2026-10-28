FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Safe Air Company Launches in Delhi NCR with Safe Air Haven, Bringing Whole-Home Air Protection to Urban Households

The Safe Air Company Launches in Delhi NCR with Safe Air Haven, Bringing Whole-H

A flame that has not gone out in 100 years: the story of Shantikunj's Akhand Deep

A flame that has not gone out in 100 years: the story of Shantikunj's Akhand Dee

Tincy Mathew's 12.64-Metre Jump Held India's Youth Triple Jump Record for Two Years

Tincy Mathew's 12.64-Metre Jump Held India's Youth Triple Jump Record for Two Ye

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Winget denies being sidelined by Parineeti Chopra at shaque party: 'Stop the negativity'

Jennifer Winget denied rift rumours with Parineeti Chopra after viral Shaque success party cake video, saying she stepped back due to lack of space.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

Jennifer Winget denies being sidelined by Parineeti Chopra at shaque party: 'Stop the negativity'
Jennifer Winget says no rift with Parineeti Chopra.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jennifer Winget has put an end to rumours of a fallout with Parineeti Chopra after a video from the success party of their Netflix show went viral on social media. She said there is no rift between them and asked people to stop spreading negativity.

Jennifer Winget clarifies cake-cutting video

The team of "Shaque: Trust No One" hosted a success party in Mumbai, attended by lead cast members including Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anup Soni. Videos from the event showed Parineeti cutting the cake and feeding it to the cast, with Jennifer seen in the back row.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Social media users began speculating that Jennifer was overlooked during the celebration shortly after the videos went public. According to several users, Parineeti did not feed Jennifer the cake. Since Jennifer's performance in the series has received a lot of praise, some have speculated that Parineeti was insecure.

Also read: India dominates Maldivian politics? Opposition warns President Muizzu against closer ties with Pakistan

'Stop the negativity'

Now, Jennifer Winget has spoken out about what truly transpired. She explained that she moved back on her own because there wasn't enough room close to the cake table in a note posted on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We're a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down."

Untitled design 2026 10 28T120504 824

Neither the internet conversation nor Jennifer's comments have received a public response from Parineeti Chopra.Shaque: Have faith that nobody is using Netflix to stream. Jennifer Winget has a significant role in the series, which is Parineeti's OTT debut.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Safe Air Company Launches in Delhi NCR with Safe Air Haven, Bringing Whole-Home Air Protection to Urban Households
The Safe Air Company Launches in Delhi NCR with Safe Air Haven, Bringing Whole-H
A flame that has not gone out in 100 years: the story of Shantikunj's Akhand Deep
A flame that has not gone out in 100 years: the story of Shantikunj's Akhand Dee
Tincy Mathew's 12.64-Metre Jump Held India's Youth Triple Jump Record for Two Years
Tincy Mathew's 12.64-Metre Jump Held India's Youth Triple Jump Record for Two Ye
Has government ordered takedown of thousands of critical Instagram posts? This is what CJP leader Abhijit Dipke has said
Has government ordered takedown of thousands of critical Instagram posts? ,
UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: How to apply, fee details and key instructions
UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: How to apply, fee details
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement