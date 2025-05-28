Jennifer Aniston recently treated her fans to a "Sunday Funday" photo dump on Instagram, giving a glimpse into her laid-back weekend with friends. While the photos were casual and heartwarming, one small detail caught the attention of Indian fans and sparked curiosity online.

However what really caught the eye of many Indian followers was a photo that showed a black table with a pot of red roses and several decorative statues. Among them was a small idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi, placed right next to a laughing Buddha.

Fans were quick to notice Hindu god statues in Jennifer Aniston’s photos. One commented, “You have Durga and Shiva statues there! Lovely!” Another wrote, “She keeps Hindu Gods' statues at home. Sweet.” A third added, “Jen worships Hindu Gods? Wow.”

Take a look:

The post included other pictures including selfies with actor Alessandro Nivola, a sweet snap with singer-actor Selena Gomez, and a moment with her longtime Friends co-star Courteney Cox. The rest of the photos showed Jennifer enjoying the sunny day with friends Amanda Anka, Andrea Bendewald, Molly McNearney, and hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Friends actor was last seen in The Morning Show, which recently wrapped its third season. The show has been renewed for a fourth season on Apple TV+.

(With inputs from ANI)