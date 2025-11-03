FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jennifer Aniston confirms relationship with Jim Curtis in adorable birthday post; fans say 'perfect match'

Jennifer Aniston confirmed her romance with wellness coach Jim Curtis via a sweet birthday post on Instagram. Fans called the post adorable and said it 'made their week.'

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 12:29 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Jennifer Aniston confirms relationship with Jim Curtis in adorable birthday post; fans say 'perfect match'
Jennifer Aniston has finally made her new romance public! The Friends and The Morning Show star confirmed her relationship with wellness coach and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis in the sweetest way possible, through a heartfelt Instagram post.

On November 3, Aniston shared a beautiful black-and-white picture with Curtis to wish him on his birthday. In the cozy snap, the actress can be seen hugging him from behind as both smile warmly at the camera. Her caption melted hearts online: 'Happy birthday my love. Cherished (heart emoji).'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soft launch turns into an official reveal

Rumours about Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’s relationship had been circulating for months. The two were first spotted together on a yacht earlier this year and were later seen at a few quiet outings in Los Angeles and New York. Fans had also noticed Curtis appearing subtly in one of Aniston’s earlier Instagram posts, sparking speculation of a budding romance.

By sharing this adorable birthday tribute, Aniston has now made it Instagram official, something she rarely does when it comes to her personal life. Friends, fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded the comments section with love and best wishes for the couple.

Who is Jim Curtis?

Jim Curtis is a well-known wellness coach, author and hypnotherapist who focuses on mindfulness and positive living. He runs a wellness practice and often shares motivational content about mental health and balance, something that reportedly resonated deeply with Aniston.

According to sources close to the actress, the two were introduced through mutual friends and share a deep connection rooted in wellness and positivity.

Jennifer’s sweet post marks a new chapter in her life, one filled with warmth, balance and love.

