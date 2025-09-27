Jenna Ortega Birthday: Wednesday fame actress's 7 best IMDb-ranked movies, shows to watch on OTT

Celebrate Jenna Ortega’s birthday by streaming her top IMDb-ranked shows and movies. From her breakout role in Wednesday to emotional dramas like The Fallout and horror hits like Scream, enjoy her most popular OTT performances across genres.

As rising Hollywood star Jenna Ortega celebrates her birthday, what better way to honour her talent than by binge-watching some of her best performances? From chilling horror to heartfelt drama, Ortega has quickly become one of the most versatile young actresses of her generation. Here are 7 of her top-rated IMDb web shows and movies you can stream right now on OTT platforms.

Wednesday (Netflix)

Jenna Ortega’s breakout role as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s gothic mystery series has won hearts worldwide. With its dark humour, supernatural themes, and Ortega’s stellar performance, Wednesday is a must-watch for both fans and newcomers.

The Fallout (HBO Max)

A powerful teen drama dealing with trauma and recovery, The Fallout showcases Jenna in one of her most emotionally intense roles to date. Her raw performance earned her widespread critical acclaim.

X

In this A24 horror slasher, Jenna Ortega steps into darker territory. X is a throwback to 70s horror with a modern twist, and her role adds depth to the genre’s revival.

Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023)

Jenna Ortega plays a pivotal role in reviving the iconic Scream franchise. With sharp storytelling and intense scares, her performance in both films has impressed horror fans globally.

You - Season 2 (Netflix)

In this gripping psychological thriller, Jenna portrays Ellie Alves, a street-smart teen caught in dark circumstances. Despite being a supporting role, her character left a lasting impression on viewers.

Jane the Virgin

One of her earliest roles, Jenna Ortega plays the young version of Jane in flashbacks. This romantic comedy-drama is a lighter watch, offering glimpses of Jenna’s early acting chops.

Yes Day (Netflix)

A fun family comedy where Ortega stars as a rebellious teen pushing her parents’ boundaries. Yes Day is perfect for viewers looking for a lighthearted, feel-good movie.

Whether you're a fan of horror, drama, or family entertainment, Jenna Ortega has something for everyone. Celebrate her birthday by streaming these top-rated titles and witnessing the talent that continues to rise.