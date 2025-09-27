Jenna Ortega Birthday: Wednesday fame actress's 7 best IMDb-ranked movies, shows to watch on OTT

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Odisha: PM Modi inaugurates Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, launches BSNL's indigenous 4G services in Rs 60000 crore projects

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over? Here's what MCC law says

This luxurious train journey for Rs 21 lakh for 7 nights per person offers ‘Maharaja' like facilities, it runs from....; know complete itinerary, fare and more

Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit the show; watch

Was Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli’s cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood unplanned? Aryan Khan allegedly crafted…

Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha glams up in orange-pink 'Gujarati-style' lehenga choli for Navratri festivities; Videos of her dance with daughter Aadhya, mother-in-law goes viral, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands...

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Ortega Birthday: Wednesday fame actress's 7 best IMDb-ranked movies, shows to watch on OTT

Celebrate Jenna Ortega’s birthday by streaming her top IMDb-ranked shows and movies. From her breakout role in Wednesday to emotional dramas like The Fallout and horror hits like Scream, enjoy her most popular OTT performances across genres.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

Jenna Ortega Birthday: Wednesday fame actress's 7 best IMDb-ranked movies, shows to watch on OTT
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As rising Hollywood star Jenna Ortega celebrates her birthday, what better way to honour her talent than by binge-watching some of her best performances? From chilling horror to heartfelt drama, Ortega has quickly become one of the most versatile young actresses of her generation. Here are 7 of her top-rated IMDb web shows and movies you can stream right now on OTT platforms.

Wednesday (Netflix)

Jenna Ortega’s breakout role as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s gothic mystery series has won hearts worldwide. With its dark humour, supernatural themes, and Ortega’s stellar performance, Wednesday is a must-watch for both fans and newcomers.

The Fallout (HBO Max)

A powerful teen drama dealing with trauma and recovery, The Fallout showcases Jenna in one of her most emotionally intense roles to date. Her raw performance earned her widespread critical acclaim.

X

In this A24 horror slasher, Jenna Ortega steps into darker territory. X is a throwback to 70s horror with a modern twist, and her role adds depth to the genre’s revival.

Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023)

Jenna Ortega plays a pivotal role in reviving the iconic Scream franchise. With sharp storytelling and intense scares, her performance in both films has impressed horror fans globally.

ALSO READ: Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega shares beauty secrets: She uses this oil to calm redness, a mask for smooth, glowing skin

You - Season 2 (Netflix)

In this gripping psychological thriller, Jenna portrays Ellie Alves, a street-smart teen caught in dark circumstances. Despite being a supporting role, her character left a lasting impression on viewers.

Jane the Virgin

One of her earliest roles, Jenna Ortega plays the young version of Jane in flashbacks. This romantic comedy-drama is a lighter watch, offering glimpses of Jenna’s early acting chops.

Yes Day (Netflix)

A fun family comedy where Ortega stars as a rebellious teen pushing her parents’ boundaries. Yes Day is perfect for viewers looking for a lighthearted, feel-good movie.

Whether you're a fan of horror, drama, or family entertainment, Jenna Ortega has something for everyone. Celebrate her birthday by streaming these top-rated titles and witnessing the talent that continues to rise.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Kapoor bought wedding rings for him, Sridevi; Arjun Kapoor asked him 'why don't you come home'
Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Kapoor bought wedding rings for him, Sridevi
Disha Patel: "Adaptation to new realities requires constant professional development"
Disha Patel on Tax Reforms and Professional Development
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi
How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years
How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir: 'Trump 2.0 a completely different...'
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE