Jeh Ali Khan refused to leave Lionel Messi’s side as Kareena Kapoor tried to pull him away in a hilarious video

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently introduced her sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, to Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who is currently in Mumbai for his GOAT India Tour 2025. Videos and pictures of this memorable meeting have now surfaced online, and fans can't stop laughing at little Jehangir's adorable reaction to meeting the football icon.

On Sunday, a video of Kareena and her sons posing with Messi went viral on social media. In the video, Kareena is seen smiling while getting pictures taken with the football superstar, with her sons in her arms. After the photo session ended, Kareena moved aside to make way for others.

However, while Kareena and Taimur moved on, Jehangir had other plans. The youngest Khan went straight to Messi and stood firmly beside him, clearly having no intention of leaving. Kareena, who looked quite amused, gently separated her son, creating a moment that left fans in stitches.

Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, “Hahaha, how cute. At least she should have let him stand next to him. What yaar!” Another commented, “Jehangir’s mood is something else.” One reaction read, “This is so funny,” while another jokingly said, “Jehangir is holding onto Messi and Bebo is letting go.” Many praised Jehangir's happiness and called the moment incredibly sweet.



Earlier, Kareena shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen holding her sons' hands and leading them out of the room. For the meeting, Kareena wore a khaki-colored jumpsuit, while her sons wore football jerseys. Taimur's jersey had Messi's name on the back, while Jehangir's jersey had "Argentina" written on it. After a disappointing meeting in Kolkata and a successful one in Hyderabad, Messi has now arrived in Mumbai. The World Cup winner will meet fans at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Before Kareena, Shah Rukh Khan had taken his son AbRam to Kolkata to meet the football legend, and their picture together went viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor had previously revealed that her sons are not very interested in the theatre and are more curious about whether she knows sports stars. Speaking on a podcast with Soha Ali Khan, she said, “Taimur once told me that he wanted to go to a cooking class because his father likes to cook. He has never met any other actors. He keeps asking me, ‘Are you friends with Rohit Sharma? Virat Kohli? Can you message them and ask for their bat? Do you have Lionel Messi’s number?’ And I say, ‘No, I don’t have these numbers.’ He doesn’t know anything about actors. He asks, ‘Can I ask Virat this question?’ And I say, ‘No, I don’t know them, you can’t message them!’”

