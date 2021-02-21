Jeethu Joseph to direct Telugu remake of Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 2', Venkatesh to reprise his role

After the success of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 which streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Jeethu Joseph announced the Telugu remake of the same. The Malayalam film has Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the first instalment. While in the Telugu remake Venkatesh will be seen reprising his role from Drushyam which released in 2014. The original Telugu remake of Drishyam was directed by Sripriya.

Jeethu shared a photo posing with the star and his team on his Instagram page. The filmmaker captioned the photo by writing, "Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 is on. Starting in March. @mohanlal @aashirvadcine @antony_perumbavoor @lintajeethu @cathyjeethu @satheesh_kurup."

Check it out below:

During an interaction with The Hindu, Jeethu stated, "I will start the shoot of Drishyam 2 in Telugu in the first week of March."

He added, "I also plan to direct the Tamil and Hindi versions."

When asked if it will be a theatrical release, Joseph went on to say, "The theatres have resumed screening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. So we could release the Telugu vision in cinemas."

During an Exclusive interaction with DNA, when Jeethu was asked about a sequel to Tamil film Papanasam, the filmmaker said, "It all depends upon the success of Drishyam 2 and the decision should come from Kamal Haasan Sir. I hope he will think about the second part of Papanasam. I'm also waiting for that call."

On directing the Hindi remake, Jeethu said, "Definitely, I wanted to work in Hindi. I wanted to do the second part of Drishyam in Hindi, but I don't know how this is going to be. I'm just waiting for the opportunity, I think maybe it will happen."