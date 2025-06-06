There was a time in her career when she did background dance and supporting roles. Even leading actors were not willing to work with her.

The journey to stardom in Bollywood can be challenging for any actress, and the path becomes even more difficult when she has industry backing or connections. They get limited access to prominent roles and projects, some sometimes there is increased scrutiny that makes it tough for them to get noticed and prove themselves. Despite these hurdles, many actresses have successfully navigated the industry, with talent, hard work, and determination.

Bollywood’s popular actor Mumtaz’s journey to stardom has been full of trials and tribulations, facing rejections in the industry in the initial years. There was a time in her career when she did background dance and supporting roles. Even leading actors were not willing to work with her. In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Mumtaz revealed that Jitendra did not want to work with her in Boond Jo Ban Gaye Moti (1967). She said that the actor objected to the director’s decision to cast her as the lead actress opposite him.

Mumtaz shared the anecdote revealing that filmmaker Shantaram was adamant on his point and, hence had to tell Jeetendra to drop out of the film when he requested a replacement. Mumtaz stated that Shantaram’s daughter Rajshree was supposed to feature as the lead in the film, but she had to leave because of her marriage. Following this, Shantaram had decided to cast her as he felt that she was the right choice. “I am sorry Jeetu but that’s what you said. He said, ‘Why are you taking Mumtaz?’ Shantaram said, ‘I think she has got all the qualities of becoming a heroine. She is beautiful, she dances well, she is a good actress and I like her. Jeetu was like ‘No, no. Can’t we cast someone else?’ Shantaram told him, ‘She will be the heroine. If you don’t want to do it, then you can leave the film’,” recalled Mumtaz.

Mumtaz even looked into the camera and apologised to Jeetendra saying, “I am sorry Jeetu that I am saying that, but that’s what’s true.” Meanwhile, Mumtaz credited Dilip Kumar and Mehmood for boosting her career by agreeing to work with her when no other leading star was willing to. She is now regarded as the finest and most iconic actress in Hindi cinema.