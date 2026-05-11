Jeet backs PM Narendra Modi, Suvendu Adhikhari-led BJP govt in West Bengal: 'Hope our beloved Bangla rises again as Sonar Bangla'

Sharing his support towards the Suvendu Adhikari-led government in West Bengal, Jeet wrote, "I hope that the BJP government will bring a new dawn for Bengal. Crores of people continue to place their trust and expectations on the promise made by our PM Shri Narendra Modi."

Bengali filmstar Jeet on Sunday expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee" and said he hoped the new BJP government in West Bengal would usher in a "new dawn" for the state. In a social media post, the actor, whose real name is Jitendra Madnani, said BJP's victory in the state was not merely a political success but a "major commitment" to the people of the state.

"This victory is not just a political success for the BJP, but a major commitment towards the people. West Bengal is a land enriched by resources, talent, culture and the contributions of countless people," Jeet wrote in an Instagram note. "The people of this soil have given a lot to the country through their intellect, hard work and sacrifice. But it is extremely painful that Bengal's pride, self-respect, culture and educational heritage have long been projected in a diminished manner before the country and the world," he added.

The actor said he was hopeful that the BJP government would bring "a new morning" and "new light" for the state. "Today, I am hopeful that the BJP government will bring a new dawn for Bengal and show a new direction of light. Crores of people continue to place their trust and expectations on the promise made by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji," the actor said. "I want West Bengal, our beloved Bangla, to again become Sonar Bangla and regain its lost glory. That is my hope. Jai Hind!" he added.

Jeet had on May 4 congratulated the BJP for its "historic victory" in West Bengal and expressed hope that it would mark the beginning of a new chapter of development and progress in the state. He had also attended the swearing-in of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and five of his cabinet ministers at Brigade Parade Grounds on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP heavyweights.

Several other Bengali film personalities, including Prosenjit Chatterjee and Mamata Shankar, were also present at the function. Later, Jeet told reporters that he was also present at the swearing-in ceremony of Mamata Banerjee in 2011. Unlike fellow Bengali filmstar Dev, who is the TMC MP from Ghatal, Jeet had largely stayed away from publicly expressing his political views over the years.

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