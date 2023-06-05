Jee Karda trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar are friends turned lovers in this complex take on relationships

Jee Karda/Prime Video YouTube screengrabs

The streaming giant Prime Video released the trailer of its upcoming show titled Jee Karda on Monday. The trailer takes the viewers on a ride filled with fun, drama, and emotions, capturing the life of seven childhood friends who are different from each other yet deeply connected.

The trailer shows two best friends, played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar, decide to turn their friendship into marriage and realise the complexities and repercussions of the same. Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka play the other five friends joining their wedding celebrations, but relationships take an intriguing twist. From experiencing life together, falling in love, making mistakes and even having their hearts crushed, they learn that even the finest friendships and relationships cannot be flawless.

The show's official synopsis, from its YouTube trailer video, reads as, "Seven school friends who thought that by the time they are 30 their life will be sorted turn 30 to find that it’s a grand hot mess instead. An accidental wedding proposal leads to a series of events that makes the bride-to-be question it all."

"These millennials find themselves seeking out each other to handle dating woes, ghosting, toxic relationships, break ups, daddy issues, space constraints, class divisions, family secrets etc. They live, love, laugh, make mistakes, get their hearts broken, grow up a little but through it all discover that the best of friendships and relationships are imperfect and life is a luminous shade of grey", it concludes.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, the series is co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. Jee Karda will drop on Prime Video on June 15.



