Every year, lakhs of students appear for the IIT JEE exam, but only a few are able to turn their dreams into reality. Today, the results of JEE Advanced were released by IIT Kanpur in the morning and Haryana's Saksham Jindal has secured All India Rank 2. NTA has released the result on their website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Rajit Gupta, from IIT Delhi zone has secured AIR 1, scoring 332 marks out of 360.

Who is IIT JEE Advanced 2nd topper Saksham Jindal?

Saksham Jindal hails from Hisar, Haryana. His father, Dr Umesh Jindal, is a pathologist, and his mother, Dr Anita Jindal, is also a doctor. While both his parents come from a medical background, Saksham was always drawn to Mathematics and decided to build his career around it.

How Saksham prepared for IIT JEE exam?

The 17-year-old moved to Kota in Rajasthan to prepare for one of the toughest exams in the country, the IIT engineering entrance exam, JEE Advanced. Saksham cracked JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam with 100 percentile. He secured 295 out of 300 marks. "Weekly tests improved my performance and regular doubt solving strengthened my grip on the topics," he said.

He followed a more balanced approach when it came to phone usage and social media. "I used to enjoy everything but within a limited time frame with a timer," Saksham Jindal.

Saksham's tip for others

Saksham Jindal shared a simple yet effective study tip. "For Chemistry, I focused entirely on the NCERT syllabus. There is no need for extra reference books," he said. He also emphasised the importance of practising questions repeatedly to build confidence.

Meanwhile, total 1,87,223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2025 and 80,442 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of which only 54,378 (44,974 male and 9,404 female) candidates qualified. Devdutta Mazhi from IIT Kharagpur zone,is the female topper in JEE Advanced 2025 and has CRL 16.