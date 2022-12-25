Search icon
Jayasudha says South actors are not recognised by Government, adds 'Kangana Ranaut got Padma Shri within ten films'

Jayasudha, Jaya Prada, and Raashii Khanna were the guests on the talk show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 06:27 AM IST

Jayasudha-Kangana Ranaut/Twitter-File photo

The Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna hosts a talk show called Unstoppable with NBK on the video streaming platform aha video. After the successful run of ten episodes in the first season that lasted from November 2021 to February 2022, the show quickly came back for the second season in October this year.

In the most recent episode of the show, actresses Jayasudha, Jaya Prada, and Raashii Khanna were the guests and interacted with the show's host. During the episode, Jayasudha, who has worked across multiple languages in the South and is most famously known for starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the cult film Sooryavansham, criticised the Indian government for ignoring South Indian cinema.

Jayasudha said, "I'm okay with Kangana Ranaut getting Padma Shri. She is an amazing actress. Yet, she received that award within 10 films. Over here, we worked on many films yet not recognized by the Government." Jaya Prada jumped in and added, "We should get it respectably. Not by asking for it."

Jayasudha continued, "Even Vijaya Nirmala, the women director who is in Guinness records hasn't received such appreciation. Sometimes I feel bad that the South is not being appreciated by the Government." For the unversed, Vijaya entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2002 as the female director who has helmed the most number of films in the world, a total of 44.

Talking about the show's host, Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly known as Balayya, is the sixth son of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and legendary actor N. T. Rama Rao. He debuted in the film industry at the age of fourteen and has acted in more than a hundred films to date including the blockbusters such as Legend, Gautamiputra Satakarni, and Simha among others.

