Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti says she was 'blindsided' with divorce announcement, calls decision 'one-sided': 'Was shocked..'

Jayam Ravi's wife says she found out about the divorce through actor's announcement.

Jayam Ravi recently announced separation from his wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage due to "personal reasons". However, now, the actor's wife has claimed she was blindsided by his statement.

On Wednesday, Aarti Ravi took to her Instagram and shared a statement two days after her estranged husband Jayam Ravi announced his impending divorce from her. She stated that she was ‘shocked and saddened’ by how Ravi handled the whole issue and claimed the announcement was made without her consent.

In her statement, Aarti wrote, "After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves. For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one-sided and does not benefit our family."

She further added why she decided to speak on the matter two days after Jayam Ravi made the announcement and said, "Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now. It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood."

She further thanked the media and fans for their support and said, "I appreciate your continued prayers and respect for our privacy during this challenging chapter of our lives."

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi tied the knot on June 4, 2009. They both met in Scotland and kept their relationship under wraps before getting married in 2009. The two had been together for 15 years. However, In June this year, after their 15th wedding anniversary, Aarti Ravi removed all her photos with Jayam Ravi on Instagram sparking rumours of divorce. According to Asianet News, Ravi filed a petition for divorce from his wife Aarti at the Chennai Family Court on September 10. He filed claiming that their marriage that took place in 2009 should be annulled. The couple have two sons Aarav and Ayaan from their marriage.

On Monday, Jayam Ravi announced his decision to file for divorce from his wife Aarti Ravi, and wrote on Instagram, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflection, and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

