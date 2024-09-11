Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti says she was 'blindsided' with divorce announcement, calls decision 'one-sided': 'Was shocked..'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once used to earn Rs 2500 a month, now has net worth of Rs…

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

Meet woman, who worked as an assistant professor, cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt, got AIR...

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once used to earn Rs 2500 a month, now has net worth of Rs…

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once used to earn Rs 2500 a month, now has net worth of Rs…

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

7 animals that can regrow their body parts

7 animals that can regrow their body parts

From Babur to Aurangzeb, this is what the Mughal kings loved to eat

From Babur to Aurangzeb, this is what the Mughal kings loved to eat

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

This 1990 film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan made Anil Kapoor a superstar, made for just Rs 2 crores, it earned Rs..

This 1990 film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan made Anil Kapoor a superstar, made for just Rs 2 crores, it earned Rs..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti says she was 'blindsided' with divorce announcement, calls decision 'one-sided': 'Was shocked..'

Jayam Ravi's wife says she found out about the divorce through actor's announcement.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti says she was 'blindsided' with divorce announcement, calls decision 'one-sided': 'Was shocked..'
Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi with kids
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Jayam Ravi recently announced separation from his wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage due to "personal reasons". However, now, the actor's wife has claimed she was blindsided by his statement. 

On Wednesday, Aarti Ravi took to her Instagram and shared a statement two days after her estranged husband Jayam Ravi announced his impending divorce from her. She stated that she was ‘shocked and saddened’ by how Ravi handled the whole issue and claimed the announcement was made without her consent. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aarti Ravi (@aarti.ravi)

In her statement, Aarti wrote, "After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves. For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one-sided and does not benefit our family."

She further added why she decided to speak on the matter two days after Jayam Ravi made the announcement and said, "Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now. It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood." 

She further thanked the media and fans for their support and said, "I appreciate your continued prayers and respect for our privacy during this challenging chapter of our lives."

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi tied the knot on June 4, 2009. They both met in Scotland and kept their relationship under wraps before getting married in 2009. The two had been together for 15 years. However, In June this year, after their 15th wedding anniversary, Aarti Ravi removed all her photos with Jayam Ravi on Instagram sparking rumours of divorce. According to Asianet News, Ravi filed a petition for divorce from his wife Aarti at the Chennai Family Court on September 10. He filed claiming that their marriage that took place in 2009 should be annulled. The couple have two sons Aarav and Ayaan from their marriage. 

On Monday, Jayam Ravi announced his decision to file for divorce from his wife Aarti Ravi, and wrote on Instagram, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflection, and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

Health ministry issues advisory on Mpox amid global surge, asks states, UTs to...

Health ministry issues advisory on Mpox amid global surge, asks states, UTs to...

'Should have focused on...': Uncle Mahavir Phogat disapproves of niece Vinesh Phogat’s entry into politics

'Should have focused on...': Uncle Mahavir Phogat disapproves of niece Vinesh Phogat’s entry into politics

RBI slaps Rs 10000000 penalty on India's largest bank for...

RBI slaps Rs 10000000 penalty on India's largest bank for...

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement