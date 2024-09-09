Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Gurugram's richest man who beat Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his net worth is...

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

This luxurious train is a palace on wheels, has lavish seats, luxury bathroom, private cabins, restaurant cart, it is...

Viral Video: Fans gush over Radhika Merchant's THIS gesture towards husband Anant Ambani during..., WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Gurugram's richest man who beat Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his net worth is...

Meet Gurugram's richest man who beat Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his net worth is...

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

Diabetes diet: 8 superfoods to control blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 superfoods to control blood sugar levels

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

Jayam Ravi announced separation from his wife Aarti on social media.

Latest News

Mansha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 02:13 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi on Monday announced that he is proceeding with the dissolution of his marriage with Aarti, his wife of 15 years, due to "personal reasons". Ravi, a prominent face in Tamil cinema, shot to pan-India fame with Mani Ratnam's two-part period saga Ponniyin Selvan.

    He essayed the role of the titular character, Prince Arulmozhi Varman, who would later go on to become the Chola emperor, Rajaraja I.Aarti, who is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and Ravi got married in 2009 and have two sons.

    In a post on X, the 43-year-old actor said the decision was not taken in haste. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved,” the actor said in a post.

    Ravi said he decided to share the news with his fans as he has always strived to be “as transparent and honest” with fans and media as much as possible. The actor requested privacy, urging them to not participate in rumours and allegations.

    “…I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors, or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private (sic),” he posted.

    The actor, son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is known for films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi and Siren.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI).

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     
    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

    When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

    Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

    Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

    First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

    First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

    Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, ‘both parties trying to..'

    Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, ‘both parties trying to..'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

    7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

    Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

    Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

    India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

    India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

    From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

    From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

    6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

    6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement