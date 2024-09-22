Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Jayam Ravi responded to Aarti's claim of announcing divorce without her consent and slammed affair rumours with singer Kenishaa.

Jayam Ravi recently grabbed headlines when he announced his divorce from his wife Aarti on social media. Following this, Aarti claimed that the announcement was made without her 'knowledge and consent' and there were rumours of the actor dating singer Kenishaa. Now, the actor has finally opened up on the same and lashed out at the affair rumours.

As per a report in India Today, during a press conference for the promotion of his upcoming movie Brother, Jayam Ravi slammed the rumours of an affair with Kenishaa and said, "I would like to say one thing. Live and let live. Don't drag anyone's name into this personal matter. People are saying random things. Don’t indulge in such acts. Let your personal life be kept as a personal life. Kenishaa is a person who sang in 600 stage shows. She came up in life with her hard work. She is a healer who saved many lives. She is a licensed psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."

Responding to claims of his ex-wife Aarti, Jayam Ravi said, "I sent a divorce notice and Aarti’s dad acknowledged it. The issue was discussed in the presence of my parents and Aarti’s parents. How can they say I wasn’t accessible? I had a conversation with Aarav while Ayaan was too young to understand the situation. If people believed that it’s easy to malign my hard-earned fame and name then they are wrong."

In June this year, a few days after their 15th wedding anniversary, Aarti deleted all her photos with Jayam Ravi on her Instagram account. This sparked their divorce rumours and later, Jayam Ravi announced their separation from Aarti on social media.

Jayam Ravi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Brother which is a romantic comedy film written and directed by M. Rajesh. The film stars Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles and is said to release in theatres on October 31.

