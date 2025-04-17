Kabir Singh - the Hindi remake of South romantic drama Arjun Reddy - took the film industry by storm with its release back in 2019. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer went on to become a blockbuster on the box office.

Kabir Singh - the Hindi remake of South romantic drama Arjun Reddy - took the film industry by storm with its release back in 2019. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer went on to become a blockbuster on the box office. While the film invited brickbats over the portrayal of Kabir Singh - a hostile and dominating character who seemingly "controlled" his girlfriend.

One of the most controversial scenes from the film is when Kabir slapped Preeti (played by Kiara Advani). At the same time, critics also questioned the portrayal of Preeti as a submissive and silent character who accepted her boyfriend's aggressive behavior towards her. The film went on to spark a debate on "toxic masculinity", with many questioning what impact it will have on the young generation.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader and singer Jaya Kishori has gone candid on her views on 'Kabir Singh'. In a recent podcast, she revealed that she feels both Kabir and Preeti were "toxic" for each other.

"Didn't Preeti hit Kabir? Why can't anyone see this? As I told you, both were toxic for each other. Even the girl was not right", Kishori stated. Slamming Kiara's character, she continued, "You have come to pursue medical. Not that you were uneducated or belonged to a small village. Now a boy comes, dominates you and leaves. You have come to earn such a huge degree. How come you were so submissive that you were obeying whatever you were asked of, accepting it when someone was holding your hands? Even she was crazy. She also hit the boy, said the wrong things".

Shahid Kapoor, famous for his roles in 'Jab We Met', 'Vivaah' and 'Chup Chup Ke' among others, was immensely praised for his incredible acting in 'Kabir Singh', released back in 2019. Speaking about music, the film was successful in captivating fans with its hit songs including 'Bekhayali' and 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'.