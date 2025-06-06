Speaking about her experience, Jaya Kishori shared that Mere Sarkaar is not just a song but a heartfelt prayer.

T-Series has released a new devotional song titled Mere Sarkaar, featuring spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori. Known for her calm demeanour and spiritual connection with audiences, she brings quiet intensity to the track. Her appearance in the music video adds an emotional layer to the message of surrender and devotion.

Speaking about her experience, Jaya Kishori shared that Mere Sarkaar is not just a song but a heartfelt prayer. She described it as an expression of deep devotion and said she hopes it brings listeners closer to their faith.

“‘Mere Sarkaar’ is not just a song—it is a prayer. It is an expression of surrender, of unwavering devotion, and of love towards the Almighty. I believe music has the power to heal, and with this song, I hope listeners feel closer to their faith, even if just for a moment,” she said.

Joining her in the song is singer Bhupinder Babbal, who gained popularity for his track Arjan Vailly from the film Animal. In Mere Sarkaar, he takes a softer vocal approach that fits the devotional mood. The lyrics are written by Seepi Jha, and the music is composed by Raaj Aashoo. The composition is kept simple, allowing the vocals and message to remain at the forefront.

The video avoids flashy visuals and maintains a grounded tone. Listeners have responded positively to the track, with many calling it peaceful and emotionally moving.

In a time when fast content dominates the digital space, Mere Sarkaar offers a moment of reflection and spiritual calm for those seeking it.