Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t want granddaughter Navya to marry, calls marriage 'outdated institution'

Navya is the niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan; her brother Agastya Nanda also entered the film industry last year with The Archies.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 11:17 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t want granddaughter Navya to marry, calls marriage 'outdated institution'
Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is known for her outspoken opinions, whether it's on the film industry, paparazzi, or politics. At the We the Women event, where she was a speaker, Jaya admitted that she feels marriage is an outdated tradition and wouldn't want her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, to get married.

What did Jaya say?

During the conversation, Jaya said, "I don't want Navya to get married. (When the host asked if she feels marriage is an outdated tradition, she agreed.) Yes, absolutely. I'm a grandmother now. Navya will be 28 in a few days. I'm not old enough to advise young girls about raising children. Things have changed so much, and these days, young children are so smart they'll outsmart you."

She further said that the validity of marriage doesn't define a relationship. "It's difficult to eat those Delhi laddus, but even if you don't, it's difficult. Just enjoy life!"

More about Navya

Navya is the niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan; her brother Agastya Nanda also entered the film industry last year with The Archies. Her father, Nikhil Nanda, is a Delhi-based industrialist; actresses Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are her cousins ​​through her mother, Ritu Nanda. Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from Fordham University in New York in 2020. That same year, she co-founded Aara Health, a health-tech platform. She is pursuing a blended MBA program at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Meanwhile, Jaya celebrated her 52nd wedding anniversary with Amitabh Bachchan this year. Amitabh and Jaya were married on June 3, 1973. They have two children, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Jaya and Amitabh have worked together in several films, including Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and Silsila.

Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023). The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Also read: 'Desh ko ek bahut hi bada jhatka laga hai': Salman Khan remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19, says 'I wish I wasn't...'

 

