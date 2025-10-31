FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...

‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare earth mineral export to India

Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset

ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at Rs...

Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man shot dead in Saudi Arabia

Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai; here's what his family said

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai, team gives health update

UPSC to introduce this software for visually impaired candidates in exams, says it will conduct...

Jaya Bachchan praises grandson Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis trailer, says ‘he won't follow...'

Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav? Jan Suraaj supporter whose name once struck terror in Mokama, now shot dead

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...

Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations

‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare earth mineral export to India

‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare ear

Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset

Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection rais

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Jaya Bachchan praises grandson Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis trailer, says ‘he won't follow...'

Along with Agastya, the project will also feature Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 08:12 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan praises grandson Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis trailer, says ‘he won't follow...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, is all set for his second release -  Ikkis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Maddock Films, Akkisi marks the theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda alongside Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, who's also making her Bollywood debut. The film is based on the untold story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. 

The actor began his career in the industry in 2024 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies opposite Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. 

This Diwali, Maddock Films released the trailer of "Ikkis" along with "Thamma" in theatres. Ahead of the release of "Ikkis" in theatres in December, Agastya's grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, opened up about the film. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jaya revealed, "Luckily, Agastya learns quickly. Neither of his parents is are actor, so he depends on his grandparents and his maamu (uncle) Abhishek Bachchan for guidance."

Jaya further said, "You know me - I don't praise anyone, especially my children or grandchildren. But Agastya is special. That kid is determined to make his own way. Just like I once did. Like me, he will not follow the herd." 

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan also penned a heartfelt note for Agastya in his blog. “Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard ..TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World ..(sic)," he wrote.

“You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family (red heart and folded hands emoji) (sic)," he added.

About the film

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, "Ikkis" presents the inspiring story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra winner, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. Khetrapal faced the enemy directly in the Battle of Basantar and destroyed 10 Pakistani tanks before losing his life.

Sharing the trailer of Ikkis on social media, producer Maddock Films said, "Wo Ikkis ka tha, Ikkis ka hi rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra winner - Second Lt. Arun Khetrapal, directed by Sriram Raghavan. Share your #QissaAtIkkis because every great story starts from childhood. In theatres. In December 2025! (sic)."

Along with Agastya, the project will also feature Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s filmmaking ‘uncorrupted’

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...
Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations
‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare earth mineral export to India
‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare ear
Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset
Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection rais
ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at Rs...
ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at R
Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man shot dead in Saudi Arabia
Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man killed in Saudi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE