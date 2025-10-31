Jaya Bachchan praises grandson Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis trailer, says ‘he won't follow...'

Along with Agastya, the project will also feature Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, is all set for his second release - Ikkis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Maddock Films, Akkisi marks the theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda alongside Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, who's also making her Bollywood debut. The film is based on the untold story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

The actor began his career in the industry in 2024 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies opposite Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

This Diwali, Maddock Films released the trailer of "Ikkis" along with "Thamma" in theatres. Ahead of the release of "Ikkis" in theatres in December, Agastya's grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, opened up about the film. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jaya revealed, "Luckily, Agastya learns quickly. Neither of his parents is are actor, so he depends on his grandparents and his maamu (uncle) Abhishek Bachchan for guidance."

Jaya further said, "You know me - I don't praise anyone, especially my children or grandchildren. But Agastya is special. That kid is determined to make his own way. Just like I once did. Like me, he will not follow the herd."

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan also penned a heartfelt note for Agastya in his blog. “Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard ..TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World ..(sic)," he wrote.

“You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family (red heart and folded hands emoji) (sic)," he added.

About the film

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, "Ikkis" presents the inspiring story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra winner, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. Khetrapal faced the enemy directly in the Battle of Basantar and destroyed 10 Pakistani tanks before losing his life.

Sharing the trailer of Ikkis on social media, producer Maddock Films said, "Wo Ikkis ka tha, Ikkis ka hi rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra winner - Second Lt. Arun Khetrapal, directed by Sriram Raghavan. Share your #QissaAtIkkis because every great story starts from childhood. In theatres. In December 2025! (sic)."

Along with Agastya, the project will also feature Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

