HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi for unprofessional behaviour, questions their media skills: 'Kis tarah ki education hai?'

During the event, when Jaya was asked about her relationship with the paparazzi, she said, "It's strange.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 07:42 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi for unprofessional behaviour, questions their media skills: 'Kis tarah ki education hai?'
Actress-politician Jaya Bachchan participated in a panel discussion at the We the Women event in Mumbai. During the debate, she lashed out at the paparazzi, reprimanding them for making comments during the event.

What did Jaya say about the paparazzi?

During the event, when Jaya was asked about her relationship with the paparazzi, she said, “It is strange. I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media! My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

She continued, “Magar ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke (These men outside wearing these slim pants and dirty clothes with mobiles in their hands)… they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want? And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ki education hai? Kya background he (From where are these people coming? What is their education? What is their background)? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?"

Jaya has often spoken about her discomfort with paparazzi photographing her at various events. Over the past few years, she has on several occasions criticised and reprimanded paparazzi at events and ceremonies.

Recent work

Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023), directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the main lead.

Also read: Karan Johar reveals his 'new lover', says he is 'deeply' in love with...: 'I hope it's not ek tarfa pyaar'

 

